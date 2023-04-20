Running For Mississippi Governor | Dr. John Witcher (TPC #1,191)

Donate: https://www.witcherforgovernor.com





Dr. John Witcher is an emergency medicine physician in Sebastopol, Mississippi. He received his medical degree from University of South Alabama College of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Gaming PC GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/esr7g-gaming-computer?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/





Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ







