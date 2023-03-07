Mass Vaccination and Firefighter Victims, part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Firefighters were amongst the first to be herded up like cattle and jabbed with the experimental jab.
Many did it eagerly. Many were mandated. Many were coerced and manipulated.Many were stood down for not complying.
Lets check in on the health and wellbeing of the firefighters post mass vaccination.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984