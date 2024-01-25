In Italy the "Set" in TV is easy to see and so are the Tax Police

Our guest shares his experience with Set worship in Italy and describes many things most of us are unaware of to include the Tax Police. In hour 2 we cover his "Eyes Wide Shut" experience in power circles while being groomed for a high position. FYI - he walked away.

Episode 141 - January 2019

