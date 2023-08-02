DTR S6 EP 538: Jack Parsons Laboratory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The right hand organization to NASA is Jet Propulsion Laboratory. However, few know the true history of its roots. A man by the name of Marvel Whitesides Parsons, later renamed Jack by his Mother was the genesis of this organization. In this episode, we explore the history of Jack Parsons, Aleister Crowley, L Ron Hubbard, and JPL. Enjoy.