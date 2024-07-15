BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Avoid Escapism Tactics Like Denial, Deflection, Distraction, and Death - Rush Witt
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
17 views • 10 months ago


Why do we tend to lean into escapism when we binge-watch television or scroll social media for hours? Most of us are slow movers when it comes to change, Rush Witt says, because fallen people in a fallen world tend to place obstacles in their own path to avoid giving up their escapist vices. Rush is a biblical counselor and the pastor of Paramount Church and discusses how he and his wife made their way through a difficult season of life and survived it through God’s grace with the help of solid counseling. He talks about the four ways people often seek escape rather than God: denial, deflection, distraction, and even death. The Bible says that our issues ultimately spring up from within the heart. What does your heart say about you?



TAKEAWAYS


We should always turn to God first when we have problems we are facing or needing to address


What’s coming out of our heart says a lot about who we really are


Guard your heart not just from the influences of the world, but guard what is coming out of your heart, as well


Draw near to Jesus as your hope and help in time of need and through thanksgiving and prayer



Keywords
godgracejesuschristianitydenialcounselordeflectiontina griffincounter culture mom showbinge watchingrush wittchurch paramount
