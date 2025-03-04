BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DOGE, Ai Gov is here and implement / EGOD / Ai Beast System
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • 6 months ago

It is Official = Ai God  

It is official, they are launching Ai Government or Egov or Egod.    VCAST cover the reports of Ai being used over government software.   We cover an article from MIT how Ai is their god.   Starlink is being considered by the FAA to replace the existing company (false flag from airplanes dropping from the sky).   This is Skynet.   We cover more civil war talk on both sides (why)?   EOD signs with very strange things happening in the sky with the moon and Venus.     Another massive fire with a proposed Smart City (prison camp).     Another hack, this one leaked your records from the IRS (what is the enslavement strategy).  Digital Plandemic?    What is singularity and what did Elon (potential false prophet) say about it?  Last, are you SEALED by God?   


Keywords
beast systemai goddogesjwellfireegodai gov
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy