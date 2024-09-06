My Neighbor Ate My Son | Michael Woodmansee | True Crime Documentary 2023

Hit that LIKE button!

The year is 1975. For the Foreman family, life was moving along perfectly; they had two wonderful kids, they were young and deeply in love, and everything was looking up. But on Mrs. Foreman's 25th birthday, tragedy would strike. As her 5-year-old son, Jason Foreman, was playing outside in the woods near their home, he disappeared.





The family and nearby neighbors searched for the missing boy for hours, days, weeks, and eventually years. They found no clues or evidence that would explain Jason Foreman's sudden disappearance. The missing boy wouldn’t be found until more than 7 years later when investigators met with a neighbor, Michael Woodmansee, who made a truly disgusting confession to a crime of devastating proportions. Michael Woodmansee has since been sent to prison. This true crime documentary from 2023 will give you chills. Missing persons cases like this are often not solved years later.





