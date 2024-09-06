BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Neighbor Ate My Son | Michael Woodmansee | True Crime Documentary 2023
omarai
48 views • 8 months ago

The year is 1975. For the Foreman family, life was moving along perfectly; they had two wonderful kids, they were young and deeply in love, and everything was looking up. But on Mrs. Foreman's 25th birthday, tragedy would strike. As her 5-year-old son, Jason Foreman, was playing outside in the woods near their home, he disappeared.


The family and nearby neighbors searched for the missing boy for hours, days, weeks, and eventually years. They found no clues or evidence that would explain Jason Foreman's sudden disappearance. The missing boy wouldn’t be found until more than 7 years later when investigators met with a neighbor, Michael Woodmansee, who made a truly disgusting confession to a crime of devastating proportions. Michael Woodmansee has since been sent to prison. This true crime documentary from 2023 will give you chills. Missing persons cases like this are often not solved years later.


My name is Ty Notts and I'm a freelance cold case detective who investigates unsolved mysteries and unexplained crimes. Here on True Crime Stories, I cover true crime cases you've never heard of. I also post new true crime documentaries each week, so follow for more! Mysterious scary stories like this are sure to leave you baffled when you hear about what this scary person has done.


#coldcase #truecrime #missing #missingpersons #crimestories #truecrimestories

crimedocumentarymysteriestrue crimescary mysteriesmissing 411true crime storiesty nottsty knottsty knotts top 5ty notts top 5top 5 unknownsmyterycold case filescold case detectivetrue crime documentarycrime storiestrue crime stories 2023
