🔥 God moved POWERFULLY this weekend - 16 SOULS SAVED! 🔥

We saw 16 people give their lives to Jesus this weekend! 🙌 There were powerful encounters, especially with the youth, miraculous healings, and a fresh wave of God's presence on the streets. The Holy Spirit is drawing hearts like never before!
👣 If you haven’t joined us yet—now is the time. The harvest is ripe, and there's room for YOU in what God is doing through these outreaches.
💥 COMING SOON: Our Evangelism Bootcamp—open to people from any country. Fly in, get trained, and take the fire back to your nation. Stay tuned for details!
📩 Want to get involved or support the mission?
✅ Subscribe at voyagersministries.com and let us know how you’d like to serve
📱 Follow us on social media for updates
📆 Join our weekly Zoom every Thursday, 6–7PM (Link in bio)
🙏 Pray and consider sowing into this ministry—we’re believing to reach the greater Temecula region and expand into Los Angeles
The Gospel is urgent. The streets are ready. Let’s GO! 🌍🔥
