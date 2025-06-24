BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥 God moved POWERFULLY this weekend - 16 SOULS SAVED! 🔥
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 2 months ago

We saw 16 people give their lives to Jesus this weekend! 🙌 There were powerful encounters, especially with the youth, miraculous healings, and a fresh wave of God's presence on the streets. The Holy Spirit is drawing hearts like never before!

👣 If you haven’t joined us yet—now is the time. The harvest is ripe, and there's room for YOU in what God is doing through these outreaches.

💥 COMING SOON: Our Evangelism Bootcamp—open to people from any country. Fly in, get trained, and take the fire back to your nation. Stay tuned for details!

📩 Want to get involved or support the mission?
✅ Subscribe at voyagersministries.com and let us know how you’d like to serve
📱 Follow us on social media for updates
📆 Join our weekly Zoom every Thursday, 6–7PM (Link in bio)
🙏 Pray and consider sowing into this ministry—we’re believing to reach the greater Temecula region and expand into Los Angeles

The Gospel is urgent. The streets are ready. Let’s GO! 🌍🔥
#VoyagersMinistries #StreetEvangelism #RevivalInTheStreets #HarvestIsRipe #EvangelismBootcamp #JesusSaves #TemeculaForJesus #LosAngelesAwakening #SendMe

Keywords
evangelism outreachsan diego christianstemecula valley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy