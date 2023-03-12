Police Pursue Out of Control Driver in Compton Neighborhood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police pursue out of control driver in Omaha Nebraska's Compton Neighborhood. Fake news KETV Helicopter captures the chase live. Live video also captures spy balloons, UFOs, and red balloons. Did the balloons and UFOs make the driver go crazy? You decide.
#omaha #nebraska #compton #comptonnebraska #policechase #carcrash #carinsanity #oncomingtraffic #speeding #outofcontrol #allpointsbulletin #omahapolice #newshelicopter #policehelicopter #helicopter #channel7 #omahanews #ketv #ketvfakenews #channel7omaha #skycam #wedontcoast #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #latefordinner #imouttahere