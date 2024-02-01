Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lost Secret of La Salette Prophecy Unfolding in Real-Time! With Xavier Ayral (Re-Stream)
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
31 views
Published 25 days ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times

Jan 31, 2024


Highlights from Xavier Ayral's past podcast on Mother and Refuge regarding the prophecies of Our Lady of La Salette and how they apply to our current crisis in the church and world today.

Watch the original full podcast here: https://youtube.com/live/GQdXShbcJJM?feature=share


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1wiuuDvBqo

Keywords
the worldprophecycatholiccrisissecretlostpropheciesvirgin marythe churchour ladyla saletteunfolding nowxavier ayralmother and refuge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket