Fellow fighters visiting the first NFSC base were exhilarated at what they saw there
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
19 views • 04/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2et8tk47eb

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】 Fellow fighters visiting the first NFSC base were exhilarated at what they saw there, describing it as very good and eye opening. They have seen that everything Mr. Miles Guo has prepared for the fellow fighters there is the best, which shows the preeminence of the NFSC. They hope that any fellow fighter who has the chance will visit the base. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】参观完首个新中国联邦基地的战友对他们在那里看到的一切都感到非常兴奋，称该基地非常好，让他们大开眼界。他们看到，郭文贵先生在那里给战友们预备的一切都是最好的，可见新中国联邦是何等卓越。 他们希望战友有机会一定要参观一下基地。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


