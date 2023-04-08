© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swimmer Riley Gaines Seeks Legal Action Against Trans Extremists Who Assaulted Her
Tucker Carlson: "That's the most dangerous extremist group in the United States. There's no mistaking it. Riley Gaines, once again, is not an idealogue or a demagogue. She's not out to hurt anybody. She's a college swimmer who was cheated against and doesn't think that's fair."
https://rumble.com/v2gwkji-swimmer-riley-gaines-seeks-legal-action-against-trans-extremists-who-assaul.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6