HHS pushing AI-controlled medical dystopia so that Big Tech can monitor mass human extermination effectiveness in real time (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 31, 2025)

- Mass Poisoning Allegations and Legal Immunity (0:11)

- Food Contamination and Organic Food Advantages (3:17)

- Economic and Political Implications of Food Poisoning (7:47)

- Historical and Modern Examples of Mass Extermination (12:40)

- Economic and Political Strategies of the GOP (17:09)

- The Role of AI and Automation in Future Extermination (31:02)

- The Future of AI and Human Survival (40:02)

- The Role of Preparedness and Decentralization (44:00)

- The Impact of World War III on the American People (44:26)

- The Role of Censorship and Propaganda in Controlling the Population (1:08:36)

- BRICS Technology and Global Financial Implications (1:18:12)

- BRICS and Belt Road Initiative Integration (1:25:06)

- US Tariffs and BRICS Technology (1:25:58)

- Gold and Currency Markets (1:29:50)

- Stable Coins and Treasury Debt (1:38:25)

- BRICS Pay and Compliance (2:05:49)

- Gold Revaluation and Economic Implications (2:24:45)

- BRICS and Global Financial System (2:25:16)

- Pentagon's Experiments and Their Consequences (2:28:05)

- Historical Military Experiments and Their Impact (2:32:35)

- MK Ultra and Plum Island Experiments (2:34:14)

- Modern Bio-Weapons and Vaccines (2:35:33)

- Fauci's Role in Bio-Weapons Research (2:36:32)

- Mike Adams' Call to Action and Health Ranger Store Promotion (2:37:52)





