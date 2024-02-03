BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fastest man in NFL suffers VAXX poison BLOOD CLOTS in legs and lungs
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
9
1986 views • 02/03/2024

Marquise Goodwin. Three of his children have died already. Hope and pray he figures things out. It seems like the very best athletes, and their children, have the worst responses to the poison injections.

Marquise Goodwin and Wife Morgan Spent Time with Their Twins Before Losing Them Both After Birth

Morgan Goodwin opens up to PEOPLE about the loss of her twin sons with Marquise Goodwin almost a year after the death of their son, who was born premature

By Lindsay Kimble and Jen Juneau Published on April 2, 2019 11:15AM EDT

https://peopleDOTcom/parents/marquise-goodwin-wife-morgan-spent-time-twin-sons-before-death-exclusive/

Marquise Goodwin officially fastest in NFL, wins $1 million prize at 40 Yards of Gold competition

https://sports.yahooDOTcom/san-francisco-49ers-wide-receiver-marquise-goodwin-fastest-nfl-40-yards-of-gold-sprinting-025347796.html

WE'RE GOING TO AFRICA!!! But First, We Have To Get Vaccinated.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=B0QNp4Kz834

Marae Gets Her 2 Month Old Shots

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=sWTMzu3xpEA

Marae's 6 months Appointment | Vaccinations

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ZdAYf3fAdD8

Marquise Goodwin’s Official Opt Out Statement.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=dwUz5XqZuN0

Tavon Austin & Marquise Goodwin - 2013 NFL Combine REAL VIDEO

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=vD5C-W1gbno

Michael McDonald - I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=9gbQVj4MR3M

Keywords
nflfootballmarquise goodwin
