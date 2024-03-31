03.31.24 Cider Sunday: Newtopia Cyder Bludacris Blueberry Lemon Cider 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 6% ABV 0 IBUs as expected for a cider and the SRM by my eye is a rich 63. This is a tasty cider best imbibed at the cooler end of the spectrum.
A Nice flavor progression, tart but balanced against the sweet this is a tasty cider.
Thanks for watching.
Like Share and Comment as well as thumbig a button.
Big 3 friends
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1