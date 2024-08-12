My beloved children, receive My Blessing. My Sacred Heart loves you and awaits you with eternal love.

Little children, each new dawn is a new opportunity for you to mend the direction in which you walk.

You are My children and you continue not to recognize it, I am a King to whom you usurp His Kingdom and you continue to usurp what belongs to Me.You have observed the danger in which humanity lives all over the Earth; there is no safe place at this time of spiritual [1] confusion, of social [2], educational, moral and civil convulsion in the countries. Countries are contaminated with civil wars, most countries will enter into this contamination.

Beloved children, food shortages [3] are approaching by leaps and bounds, as is the crisis in the world economy [4]. You know that, by entering into economic panic, human creatures will forget The Commandments and each one will fight for his survival.





The economy will suffer the fall that I have announced to you, leaving My children in economic poverty.

The time has passed and you are facing serious crises.

Water will continue to be a scourge for man as it was in the past with the Universal Flood; only in this present time this scourge goes from country to country leaving pain in its wake, trying to wash away the sin that My children have let fall upon the earth.



My beloved children: Great danger besets mankind, so great that all human creatures of all creeds will remember that “I Am That I Am” (Jn. 8:58; Ex. 3:14).





You will enter the great darkness that I have announced to you in the face of the power struggle; be prepared, you will not be able to communicate. I call you to keep the books you use for prayer in print.

MORE

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6330-the-crisis-in-the-world-economy-is-approaching-by-leaps-and-bounds-you-will-enter-the-great-darkness-that-i-have-announced-to-you/















