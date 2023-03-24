Local investing with Michael Shuman and Catherine Austin Fitts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Shuman joins the ‘Financial Rebellion’ team to share his financial expertise with viewers. He describes examples of people investing in local community — banks, credit unions, farms, business — and why that is important for our financial futures.Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Financial Rebellion’ With Catherine Austin Fitts on CHD.TV Live Every Thursday — 6:00am PT | 9:00am ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion