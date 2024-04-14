IOF video: Strikes alleged at 'Hezbollah Weapons Manufacturing Site' - deep inside Lebanon - RT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orig title:IDF strikes 'Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site' deep inside Lebanon
The Israeli military shared footage of airstrikes targeting a ’significant Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site in the area of Nabi Chit, deep inside Lebanon’. The IDF claimed these were retaliatory attacks following the recent escalation. No injuries were reported.