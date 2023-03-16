BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole Tsai, a representative from the NFSC, says that the FBI today raided the house of CCP’s No.1 enemy, Mr. Miles Guo, in New York, and handcuffed him to court for interrogation
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
51 views • 03/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bkyz9c4a1

03/15/2023 Nicole Tsai, a representative from the New Federal State of China, says that the FBI today raided the house of CCP’s No.1 enemy, Mr. Miles Guo, in New York, and handcuffed him to court for interrogation. The DOJ, FBI and SEC have together launched an assault on the American judicial system. It shows the American judicial system is successfully weaponized by the CCP to persecute Chinese dissidents on American soil.


03/15/2023 新中国联邦的代表妮可称今天联邦调查局搜查了中共头号敌人郭文贵先生位于纽约的住所，并用手铐将其带到法庭接受审问。美国司法部、联邦调查局和美国证券交易委员会一起对美国司法系统发动了攻击。这个事件显示美国司法系统已经成功被中共武器化，并在美国土地上对中国异见人士进行迫害。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
