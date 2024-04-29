BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Light Bulb Conspiracy Documentary - The Pheobus Cartel
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
425 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 12 months ago

Many of you will already know about the plan light bulb manufacturers had 100 years ago to create a lightbulb that last 1000 hours... when in fact they had already developed a lightbulb that would last... FOREVER. This is worth the watch.

--------------

I ripped this from Odysee. Original link below... (I have no affiliation)

https://odysee.com/@montysthinkingoutsidethebox:2/The-Light-Bulb-Conspiracy-Documentary---Cosima-Dannoritzer:2

------------------------

Read more about the Pheobus Cartel here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoebus_cartel


------------------------

Dyann Bridges is a writer, voiceover performer and coach

Celebrate Vintage Sensuality with us:

https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com

https://thebodyhouse.biz

Contact Dyann Bridges at: [email protected]

Have a very sensual day.






Keywords
pheobus cartellightbulb manufacturersodysee documentarylight bulb conspiracyexcessive growth societylightbulb conspiracy documentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy