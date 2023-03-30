Kentucky Overrides Leftist Governor's Veto of Transgender 'Care' Restrictions

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the passing and subsequent override of the most robust transgender bill in the nation.

Kentucky Overrides Governor's Veto of Transgender Care Restrictions

The Kentucky legislature on Wednesday overrode a veto from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, forcing through a bill restricting access to gender-related treatments and limiting use of bathrooms in schools.

The bill comes in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting in Nashville, Tenn., in which a transgender individual killed three students and three faculty members at a Christian school.

The Senate voted 29-8 in favor of overriding the veto while the House did so by a 76-23 margin, the Associated Press reported.

Read the whole story at Just The News. https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/kentucky-overrides-governors-veto-transgender-care-restrictions