Culture War | Rescued From the TORTURE AND BEATINGS Under Islam’s SHARIA LAW to Rescue Other Women | Anni Cyrus | Live Up To Freedom Podcast

Anni Cyrus joins the show today to expose the torturous life from which her grandmother helped her escape but that many other women are currently living under Sharia Law in the Islamic Republic of Iran. She exposes that this radical Islamic abusive religion actually comes from the Koran which teaches men to abuse women and explains that she has made it her life’s mission to rescue these precious women and point them to Jesus. Follow Anni on Facebook and watch her show, “Live Up To Freedom” live on https://patriot.tv/ Saturdays and Sundays or the archives later and check out her website at: https://liveuptofreedom.com/. Thank you for supporting the Moms on a Mission Podcast by using any of our Patriot affiliates below or heading over to our website and donating there. www.momsonamission.net. THANK YOU!





