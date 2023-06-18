Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Action Game (1992, Amiga)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Action Game is an action-adventure developed by British company Attention to Detail and published by British company U.S. Gold. It was also released for PC, Atari ST, C64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum.
The story is loosely based on the Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis adventure game's story, but locations and overall events are different.
The game is played from an isometric view, and you can rotate the
view in 90 degree turns at any time. You control both Indy and Sophia
Hapgood. The inactive characters health is always displayed on the
screen, and it will be indicated if the character is under attack. You
can switch between both characters by pressing a key. Both characters
can fight with punches (Indy) or kicks (Sophia), and Indy can also use
his whip. There are various objects scattered around a level to solve
puzzles. a characters inventory is limited, but you can also drop
objects to make room.
There is no in-game dialogue displayed. If an NPC says anything, the game will only display one or two symbols, and you need to look up the corresponding sentence in the manual.