Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Action Game (1992, Amiga)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
26 views • 06/18/2023

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - The Action Game is an action-adventure developed by British company Attention to Detail and published by British company U.S. Gold. It was also released for PC, Atari ST, C64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum.

The story is loosely based on the Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis adventure game's story, but locations and overall events are different.

The game is played from an isometric view, and you can rotate the view in 90 degree turns at any time. You control both Indy and Sophia Hapgood. The inactive characters health is always displayed on the screen, and it will be indicated if the character is under attack. You can switch between both characters by pressing a key. Both characters can fight with punches (Indy) or kicks (Sophia), and Indy can also use his whip. There are various objects scattered around a level to solve puzzles. a characters inventory is limited, but you can also drop objects to make room.
There is no in-game dialogue displayed. If an NPC says anything, the game will only display one or two symbols, and you need to look up the corresponding sentence in the manual.

Keywords
attention to detailindiana joneslucasartsus goldaction-adventure
