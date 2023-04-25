X22 REPORT Ep. 3053b-Information Warfare, No Sleep In DC, Transparency Brings Accountability, The Perfect Storm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3053b - April 24, 2023
Information Warfare, No Sleep In DC, Transparency Brings Accountability, The Perfect Storm
The information war is now heating up, the fake news outlets are preparing and restructuring and getting ready to try to control the narrative, this will not work. Transparency brings accountability and the people are now seeing more and more evidence that the country was overthrown by people who installed themselves in the White House. The perfect storm is not forming and the flood of evidence is coming. No sleep in DC. The hammer is coming down on the [DS].
