The Orion UAV - a means of combating USVs in the Black Sea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
113 views • 7 months ago

The Ministry of Defense has published footage of the Russian Orion UAV operating in the Black Sea: this is, in fact, the first documented use of our combat drone to counter Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels.

This is precisely the way to fight USVs that we and many of our colleagues in the industry have repeatedly called for testing in the troops.

➖➖➖➖➖➖

📌Of course, it should be noted that drones have been used by the Black Sea Fleet to monitor the waters since the beginning of 2023, but this was chaotic and unsystematic. As they say, when the rooster pecked, then reconnaissance drones were launched into the air.


➖➖➖➖➖➖


The matter, as always, is in the notorious bureaucracy, which led to the fact that a whole squadron of Iranian "Mohajer" drones simply stood idle at the airfield in Taganrog.

❗️The fact that drones have finally been deployed to the Black Sea is a positive sign that creates a reason for cautious optimism. After all, it's much easier to send a "soulless" Orion/Mohajer than to send a helicopter against armed USVs.

💥 Destroyed to pieces 

An AFU uncrewed boat moving in the direction of the Crimean peninsula was destroyed by the Black Sea Fleet's firepower means in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. 

from Russia Ministry of Defense

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
