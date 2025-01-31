Face the mark of the beast without fear

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church.





Pastor Craig delivers an excellent video sermon on facing the mark of the beast head on without fear since there’s no fear in God.





What will the mark of the beast be? "SUNday is our MARK of authority....the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact" Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.





By accepting with your mind, which is IN your forehead, the mark of the Vatican beast, the mark will be IN your forehead and you will not work on SUNday when a SUNday law will be legislated (or speak in Revelation 13:15) and enforced by law (or cause in Revelation 13;15) upon the masses. By not working with your hands on SUNday, the mark of the Vatican beast will be IN your hand.





"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.





SUNday is the papal day of rest and public worship which goes against God’s holy 7th day Sabbath of rest and public worship. Christ attended public weekly Sabbath worship services as per His custom. So must we as imitators of Christ.





"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.





In 364, the roman catholic church’s council of Laodicea enacted canon 29 which says: Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day, rather honouring the Lord's Day; and, if they can, resting then as Christians. But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ.

Source: https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm





Did you notice that, in canon 29, the Vatican said that Christians should not rest on the Sabbath but must WORK on that day? Yet God says in Exodus 20:8-11 to remember to keep holy His 7th day Sabbath by resting on His holy day since Sabbath means rest.





Who will you obey when the mark of the beast will be legislated and enforced by law?





