JFK Scholar: Oswald Didn't Kill JFK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JFK Files Paint Sinister Picture
* President Trump released a massive tranche of JFK documents.
* Those files could change American history.
* Jefferson Morley — author, veteran journalist and co-founder of JFK Facts — explains why the evidence doesn’t support that Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated former President John F. Kennedy.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (1 April 2025)