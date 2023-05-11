Interventions: rates and alternatives.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most families and friends try a solid intervention on their addict, when they get serious. What else are they supposed to do?
If you find value in these videos, please donate:
https://gpay.app.goo.gl/yb5hmQ
OR
paypal.me/simplysober
OR
Visit the website, SIMPLY-SOBER.COM,browse books on all Amazon formats, and donate on Stripe.