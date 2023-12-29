MSC United was attacked despite the presence of the US Navy in the Red Sea

The Yemeni Navy has launched another operation against the Swiss-headquartered cargo ship MSC United VIII despite the presence of the US Navy in the Red Sea. An Israeli-affiliated commercial ship defied naval warnings was attacked with missiles and caught fire. Yemeni Ansarallah resistance vowed to continue supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by targeting Israeli-affiliated ships despite the presence of the US coalition there.

