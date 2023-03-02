When the rocks could talk. Petrified Giants

Jim Crenshaw





March 2, 2023





The Holy Bible and The Book Of Enoch Tells Us About The Giants , Titans , Hybrid Animals , Monsters , Chimeras ...





We See Many Of Their Petrified Remains All Over The World.

The deniers of Jesus Christ want you to believe that they are Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Babylonian myths , when it's real history

Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKpJkFLyjrhe/



