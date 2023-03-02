When the rocks could talk. Petrified Giants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
March 2, 2023
The Holy Bible and The Book Of Enoch Tells Us About The Giants , Titans , Hybrid Animals , Monsters , Chimeras ...
We See Many Of Their Petrified Remains All Over The World.
The deniers of Jesus Christ want you to believe that they are Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Babylonian myths , when it's real history
Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKpJkFLyjrhe/