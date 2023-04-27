EPOCH TV | Fox News BLEEDING: $500M Drop in Market Cap, $77M Advertising Revenue in Jeopardy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter
Fox News BLEEDING: $500M Drop in Market Cap, $77M Advertising Revenue in JeopardyTucker Carlson was fired from Fox News—or as the official statement claims: Tucker Carlson and #FoxNews have “agreed to part ways.”
Fox News BLEEDING: $500M Drop in Market Cap, $77M Advertising Revenue in Jeopardy
That is going to hurt Fox News quite a bit. Not only did Tucker’s show bring in $77 million in advertising per year, but also, right after his departure was announced, Fox’s share price tanked.
Why exactly did Tucker Carlson get fired? And why was it done so abruptly?
