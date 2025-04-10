A New Frontier for Wireless Networks: Intra-body Communication and Sensing | WIoT Institute

"technologies driving innovation in body area networks to face the specific challenges of acquiring and transmitting physiological biomedical signals"

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qiB6YMLd4ww&pp=0gcJCdgAo7VqN5tD

.

https://wiot.northeastern.edu/past-events/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=social+media&utm_campaign=branding

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

￼

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907532494582218856?t=olhGjlZJQ-WIwnVPcikCgw&s=19





Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030 https://rumble.com/v6rkedv-409098451.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909431953964576901?t=dq89hdlfFxYm5ef3dx80QA&s=19





nanotechnology in Living Labs, Vaccine nanotechnology, Nanomaterials real-time monitoring, nanotechnology Biosening In 6G - NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE AND CYBERSECURITY https://rumble.com/v6rsxr5-409496801.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910151779012030777?t=k2NYa_Nq9QSZEXFudhB4zg&s=19





SM-102 and Luciferase Biosensors In The Covid-19 "Vaccine" Biocyber interface https://rumble.com/v6rw729-409648833.html

.

Fluorescent Biosensors for In Vivo Monitoring https://search.brave.com/search?q=fluorescent+Biosensors+for+invivo+real-time+monitoring&source=android&summary=1&conversation=170b486590dbbc08c0b518

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910160873030832257?t=HYWnY-dMsYm4w55gTXkJ_Q&s=19





Luciferase mRNA Biosensor https://search.brave.com/search?q=Luciferase+Biosensor+mrna&source=android&summary=1&conversation=497bf2114dd4d9eddd8400

￼

.

Overview- Nanomaterials and Transhumanism- Nanotechnology-based Contamination found under Optical Microscopy

https://unhackableanimal.substack.com/p/part-1-overview-nanomaterials-and?r=1pg98z&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909698584057966918?t=REO-XPzCKPuSwN8jQqk4lg&s=19





NIH 2015: Remotely and Noninvasively Controlling Genes and Cells in Living Animals https://search.brave.com/search?q=Remotely+and+Noninvasively+Controlling+Genes+and+Cells+in+Living+Animals&source=android&summary=1&conversation=dd8b1a18f1fc08c7326af9

￼

.

‘Radiogenetics’ seeks to remotely control cells and genes

December 15, 2014 Rockefeller University

https://search.brave.com/search?q=%E2%80%98Radiogenetics%E2%80%99+seeks+to+remotely+control+cells+and+genes+December+15%2C+2014&source=android

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909701960363655418?t=d9y0Rqtp9NIzA2q4VKmKXg&s=19