Pauly Shore
Instagram Post (Approximately 1 Week Ago)
Platform: Instagram
Date: ~September 2, 2025
Content: Urged followers to get preventative body scans. Shared personal health journey: Underwent full-body scan at SimonMed in Las Vegas (head-to-toe, checking for tumors, cancer, aneurysms, etc.). Scan revealed benign pancreatic tumor (possibly present for 15-20 years). Consulted doctors in LA; tumor removed via enucleation (not Whipple procedure) on August 21 at Cedars-Sinai by Dr. Nissen. Emphasized importance of preventative care, early detection, and trusting instincts. Encouraged sharing the message to raise awareness.
Link: https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DN3xFlyQmR2/
---
Pauly Shore
Twitter Post
Platform: Twitter
Date: September 30, 2021, 3:14 PM
Content: Promoted "Random Rants" podcast episode, questioning whether to vaccinate his dog Buster.
https://x.com/PaulyShore/status/1443700694507155487
Link: https://youtuDOTbe/-0L_T9MG734
----
Pauly Shore
YouTube Video
Platform: YouTube (Random Rants Podcast)
Premiere Date: August 12, 2021
Episode: #170
Title: Sitting On Axl's Lap
Content: Ranted from Las Vegas about twins, celebrity endorsements, pets, vaccines, and Afghanistan. Announced performance at Delirious Comedy Club in Vegas.
Link: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=B8XdGNKmqug
----------
