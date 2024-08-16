Make sure to read the end... Ukrainian soldiers finally found a worthy opponent in Russia — a deceased Wagner paratrooper at a cemetery in Kursk.

Vandals in the Sudzhansky district ripped off Wagner and Airborne Forces flags from the grave and trampled on the latter.

A source from SHOT reported that a drone operator, who was filming, tracked the enemy until they left the cemetery to avoid damaging the burial site, after which a strike was delivered. Reportedly, both targets were neutralized.

Via: @shotshot