Redpill: The Legitimate President

45-47 Trump Effects

* Could President Trump do what he’s already doing (and get the results he’s getting) if he wasn’t Commander-In-Chief all along?

* Unpack the answer to that question and the picture will draw itself.

* Hints: it involves a continuity-of-government situation, big sting operation and the crime of the century.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 4112 (9 December 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5xnf2h-episode-4112-the-illegitimacy-of-the-elite-regime-is-revealed-transparency-.html