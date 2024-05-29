LOVE as the UNIVERSAL SOLVENT: to apply at EVERY TRIGGER of PSYCHOLOGICAL DISTRESS MVI_1153

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If love is the universal solvent, which I am convinced that it is, then it is ALWAYS RIGHT to apply it to every situation of distress. Focussing love upon, and radiating joyousness because of the good created for, the person who is involved in our triggered distress, is a panacea of sorts. It’s a WIN-WIN-WIN.