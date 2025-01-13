How to Transcend the Soul Trap (Part 4: Consciousness)

Consciousness is our internal world of awareness, thoughts, emotions, sensations, perceptions and choices. It is the “I” we experience as “I am,” and the sense of self inside us that has never changed since childhood. It is our inner witness, the only part of ourselves capable of existing outside a physical body and thus the most important part of ourselves to train and develop for transcending the soul trap...





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay

Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]