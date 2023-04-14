DON'T MESS WITH THE DEVIL - MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - PAUL BEGLEY

This earth is going to begin to rock and tremble. On the day of the earthquake…

What side of the river will you be on when the earthquake comes; and the river rises and washes away its banks? Who will you call out to when darkness comes upon the earth and land that has been planted will yield no harvest because it is barren? Where will you run to when fire falls from the sky?

Anno Domini 2023, February 6

Time is short, for the world is on the precipice of great change

“My child: My Children are unprepared for a greater unraveling that is about to come. Many speak of war, yet it is the war that has taken over the hearts of men who have no conscience of the sanctity of life. It is time to arise from your slumber, My Children, and understand that the devil and his many companions seek your soul. Too many are complacent in silence to the evil that is going on all around them. Too many are not protecting the most innocent and place My little ones in the hands of the very enemy that seeks to destroy their soul. What side of the river will you be on when the earthquake comes; and the river rises and washes away its banks? Who will you call out to when darkness comes upon the earth and land that has been planted will yield no harvest because it is barren? Where will you run to when fire falls from the sky? My Children, you must begin to pray for greater discernment, for too many have taken up company with the devil and do not realize the darkness that is lingering around them. Mankind is provoking the just hand of My Father. I ask My Children to read My words of warning and realize what I have warned for quite some time is now upon your doorstep. Sin divides, but prayer and love multiples a bountiful harvest. My Children, the world is on the precipice of great change. Never surrender to the enemy that seeks to strip you of your free will, to silence your voice that was created to proclaim the Gospel message. It is time to use your voice and no longer reason in fear, for fear does not come from Me, for I am Jesus. Time is short, for the world is on the precipice of great change. This world as you know it is passing away, and those who have not learned from history are soon to be standing in the midst of it. Take heed to the Gospel Message and live it; teach your brothers and sisters in humility how to pray; come to the fountain of My Mercy and do not have prideful hearts. I come to you in love and warning that prayer is the only vessel that will deter war. Prayer is the only vessel in which peace will come upon the world, for I am the Prince of Peace, for I am Jesus and My Mercy and Justice will prevail.”