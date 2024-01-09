What I see could come of this next Election if it happens

In my weekly Vlog I sound of what I know will happen to many of us in the next few years. I also speak about how as a Nation it’s time for us to reclaim our Country Back as Americans should.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.