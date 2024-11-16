BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT BEGINS the Last Days Move??? Isaiah 66 Tells Us!
End the global reset
65 followers
99 views • 6 months ago

What begins the last days move as described in the Bible. The move of the 144,000 manchild overcome company. The answer is given in scripture pretty plainly. And is the only one that is confirmed in scripture many times over. The answer as to why the Father in heaven has not moved yet. This is the third part of my last days move series. I hope I can bring this one out

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

It is imperative you study Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
