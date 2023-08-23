The Toxicity of Fluoride

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that fluoride is a toxic element that you and your family are exposed to every day? Have you ever wondered why there is a warning to contact the poison control center if you swallow your toothpaste? There was a study back in the early 1900’s that stated fluoride prevented cavities, which caused the government authorities to add fluoride to our water supplies, and it was also added to toothpaste. Fluoride (or fluorine in the periodic table) is a halogen, and it adversely affects the thyroid gland, which governs the body’s metabolism and energy level.