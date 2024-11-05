Netanyahu Flees from protesters after he fired genocide minister Yoav Gallant

NETANYAHU FLEES FROM PROTESTERS

Police struggle to maintain control as thousands of protesters show up outside Netanyahu's home after he fired genocide minister Yoav Gallant. The situation is spiraling out of control as former prime minister Ehud Olmert calls for massive civil unrest.

The embattled prime minister was seen evacuating with his police convoy, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Adding:

🔹Israel has killed at least 54 Palestinians in various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn.

Also earlier today:

🔹Israeli military aircraft have carried out another act of aggression against Syria, targeting an industrial area and several residential buildings in the country’s central province of Homs.

Update:

20 martyrs and 14 wounded have been recovered from the building housing displaced Lebanese in Barja, south of Beirut, bombed by the IOF. The count remains preliminary.







