RINO Mitch McConnell Pulls a Joe Biden, Freezes Up Like an Ice Cube During Press Conference
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
2
157 views • 07/26/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸This was CREEPY! #TermLimits

For the record the Telegram channel you see at the top left of this video is a Russian channel I believe. I follow it for information but don't agree with some things they say.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

mitch mcconnellterm limitspress conferenceamerican patriots for god and countrymitch mcconnell freezes
