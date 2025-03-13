BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alex Jones and American Patriots are now assassination targets right after Trump!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
18 views • 6 months ago

Freedom's Light Network


First Only under President Trump is Alex Jones at the highest level of assassination targets, as the deep state terrorism against American patriots keeps growing. Next How to Stop DeepState Censorship Attacks How Infowars Managed To Get Ahead While Being Patient Zero In The Mass Censorship Of Populists. Then Jamie White, a murdered Infowars journalist, was on the same Ukrainian enemies' target list as Elon Musk. Then Jay Dyer shows up atthe Embattled Infowars Headquarters To Join Alex Jones LIVE In-Studio. And finally Biden Has Syrian Christian Blood On His Hands.


Expanded Report;

https://www.fln.news/2025/03/13/alex-jones-and-american-patriots-are-now-assassination-targets-under-trump/


Source Link; https://www.banned.video/


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

trumpalex jonesalex jones and american patriots are now assassination targets right after trump
