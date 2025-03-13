Alex Jones and American Patriots are now assassination targets right after Trump!

Freedom's Light Network





First Only under President Trump is Alex Jones at the highest level of assassination targets, as the deep state terrorism against American patriots keeps growing. Next How to Stop DeepState Censorship Attacks How Infowars Managed To Get Ahead While Being Patient Zero In The Mass Censorship Of Populists. Then Jamie White, a murdered Infowars journalist, was on the same Ukrainian enemies' target list as Elon Musk. Then Jay Dyer shows up atthe Embattled Infowars Headquarters To Join Alex Jones LIVE In-Studio. And finally Biden Has Syrian Christian Blood On His Hands.





Expanded Report;

https://www.fln.news/2025/03/13/alex-jones-and-american-patriots-are-now-assassination-targets-under-trump/





Source Link; https://www.banned.video/





What happened to RealNewsChannel.com?

https://www.fln.news/2025/03/01/realnewschannel-com-is-reborn-as-freedoms-light-network-news/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





GET THE GREATEST SUPPLEMENTS I HAVE EVER SEEN!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/rnc





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/profile/209287

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

https://bsky.app/profile/realnewschannel.bsky.social https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel

https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/

https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel

https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel

https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776

Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.