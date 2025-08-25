© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Still probably the most powerful critique of Net Zero ever aired on mainstream television, courtesy of Peter Hitchens. 🔥
"If you want to live in a country where nobody can afford to heat their house... if you want lots of people to lose their jobs because there's no energy, if you want to be cold all the time... then carry on believing that the demand to go for Net Zero is intelligent and thoughtful."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
