Morning Manna - Mar 11, 2024 - Matthew 5:27-30 - Jesus & Adultery





With these words â€™he who looks at a woman to lust after herma€˜ Jesus attributed the origin of lust to the eyes. This is true according to biblical texts (e.g. job 1:31) and life experiences. When someone took pity on a one-eyed man, the man responded and said that in fact he had lost one of his enemies, a real thief, who would have stolen his heart.



However, it is important to understand that Jesus is not saying that an act of adultery, and adultery in the heart are the same thing. Quite a few people have been deceived on this point, saying: â€œI have already committed adultery in my heart, so now I can actually practice it.â€ An act of adultery is much worse than adultery of the heart. Jesus ' purpose is not to say that they are the same thing, but to say that both are sin, and both are forbidden







This principle applies not only to men looking at women, but to anything that we can look forward to with the eye or the mind. â€œThese are some of the most powerful words that have been said to reveal the origin of impurity.





















