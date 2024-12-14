© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brighteon: Autism, Dan Bongino w/Julie Kelly, DeVory Darkins: PANIC, Vince Dao: NYC Mayor AGREES | EP1411 - Highlights Begin 12/14/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5zasvb-ep1411.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Tae Kwon Do Testing:
https://www.facebook.com/RM96011/videos/3848145725513059
https://www.facebook.com/RM96011/videos/1578933219410889
***
Comment of the Day - Kriskotcher:
https://rumble.com/v5yywtb-ep1410.html#comment-522197390
***
Brighteon 12/14 - Trump to Investigate Vaccine Autism Claims
https://www.brighteon.com/69668780-543f-48cd-b87e-1a099a9b4820
*** 1:57
Dan Bongino 12/14 - "This Report Will Expose EVERYTHING": Julie Kelly Joins The Show
https://rumble.com/embed/v5w3peq/?pub=2trvx
*** :17
DeVory Darkins 12/14 - Democrats PANIC After Fetterman Meets with Pete Hegseth
https://rumble.com/embed/v5wsjab/?pub=2trvx
***
Vince Dao 12/14 - NYC Mayor AGREES to Work with Trump on Immigration in SHOCKING Speech
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths