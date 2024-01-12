01-12-2024 Accountability Part 28 Womans Path 15 - Brother and Widow House

Leviticus 25:47 ‘Now when a sojourner or a settler with you becomes rich, and your brother with him becomes poor, and sells himself to the settler or sojourner with you, or to a member of the sojourner’s clan, 48after he has been sold, there is a right of redemption to him – one of his brothers does redeem him, 49 or his uncle or his uncle’s son does redeem him, or anyone who is a close relative to him in his clan does redeem him, or if he is able, then he shall redeem himself.