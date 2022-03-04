© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/3/2022 Miles Guo: The Himalaya Coin is and will always be the most stable digital currency in the world. The former governor of a certain major energy country's national bank works as a senior executive of the Himalaya Exchange. There are three countries that will add digital currencies to its national reserve currencies, and the Himalaya Coin is on the lists.