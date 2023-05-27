© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i177jf131
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
It is saddened by the fact that the CCP is so efficient that they can get so much done in this country than the US government officials.
令人痛心的是，中共的效率如此之高，以至於他們在這個國家能做的事情比美國政府官員還要多。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese